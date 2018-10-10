DGAP-News: Ahlers AG: Ahlers developments in the first nine months 2017/18
2018. október 10., szerda, 09:05
DGAP-News: Ahlers AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
PRESS RELEASE
October 10, 2018
Ahlers developments in the first nine months 2017/18
- Robust, slightly higher jeans sales at Pierre Cardin and Pioneer Authentic Jeans in first nine months of 2017/18
- Own Retail revenues climb 2.1 percent due to takeover of Russian stores
- Supervisory Board and Management Board decided comprehensive set of measures aimed at a sustainable improvement in earnings in the medium term
- Trend of declining suit and jacket sales continued from first six months. Group sales revenues down by 6.5 percent to EUR 168.0 million
- Lower revenues send consolidated earnings falling by EUR 3.9 million despite reduced operating expenses
- Equity ratio of 52 percent reflects solid financial position
- Full-year forecast: slightly better revenue trend than in first nine months of 2017/18 (-6.5 percent). Slightly negative EBIT before one-time effects (previous year: EUR +3.5 million). Consolidated earnings adversely affected by one-time expenses of approx. EUR 5 million
Revenues in first nine months of 2017/18 influenced by declining sales of suits and sportswear
Robust revenue trend at Pierre Cardin and Pioneer Jeans, sales increase of 2.1 percent in company"s own Retail
Lower revenues send earnings declining in spite of reduced operating expenses
Stable, unchanged financial situation with similar balance sheet structures
Revenue and earnings forecast for 2017/18
Summary of Ahlers Group figures:
Inquiries:
Contact:
Michael Zielke
Investor Relations Manager
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ahlers AG
|Elverdisser Straße 313
|32052 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5221 979-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5221 70058
|E-mail:
|ahlers-ag@ahlers-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.ahlers-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005009740
|WKN:
|500974
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
731935 10.10.2018
