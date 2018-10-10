DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: European Commission expresses concerns in the merger-control proceedings regarding the sale of the segment Flat Rolled Products

Aurubis AG: European Commission expresses concerns in the merger-control proceedings regarding the sale of the segment Flat Rolled Products


10-Oct-2018 / 14:16 CET/CEST


In the course of merger control proceedings regarding the sale of the segment Flat Rolled Products of Aurubis AG (Aurubis) to Wieland Werke AG (Wieland), the European Commission informed Aurubis and Wieland that clearance of the transaction can probably not be achieved with the proposed remedies.



Based on its preliminary assessment, the European Commission, in order to clear the transaction, would currently ask for further remedies that Wieland is not obliged to offer under the agreed Sale and Purchase Agreement. Therefore, in Aurubis" view, at this stage, execution of the transaction is not any longer more likely than not.



The Parties agreed that Wieland will continue the merger control proceedings in order to still achieve clearance of the transaction, in particular, based on a revised competitive assessment by the European Commission. Although Aurubis fully supports this approach, the Executive Board has identified strategic alternatives to the transaction as part of a contingency planning.



Contact:

Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel

Leiter Konzernrechtsabteilung

E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com

Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44










Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
