NorCom Information Technology AG today signed a joint partner agreement with its strategic and technical partner AVL List GmbH. The goals of the strategic cooperation are the joint development of the DaSense platform, the integration into the AVL solution portfolio with a focus on big data technologies as well as the realization of extensive worldwide projects. The operational cooperation of the two companies is expected to start this year.





















For NorCom, attracting partner companies is an important strategic goal - especially to ensure joint development and worldwide sales. NorCom"s DaSense technology analyzes large volumes of data and manages complex, heterogeneous, semi-structured and highly proprietary data. NorCom aims to disseminate DaSense technology through collaborations with strategic partners by integrating and distributing the technology in partner software products. For this, NorCom was the first company to win AVL.





















AVL is the world"s largest independent development, simulation and testing company for propulsion systems (hybrid, combustion engines, transmissions, electric motors, batteries and software) for cars, trucks and large engines. The company employs more than 9,500 people worldwide and generated revenues of EUR 1.55 billion in 2017.







Contact:



NorCom Information Technology AG



Julia Keck



IR



Gabelsbergerstraße 4



80333 München



Phone: 089-93948-0



E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de

