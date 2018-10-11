DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA adjusts outlook for the 2018 fiscal year
2018. október 10., szerda, 22:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
GEA adjusts outlook for the 2018 fiscal year
Based on the preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2018, the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has decided to adjust the outlook for the 2018 fiscal year. Compared with the same period last year, the positive trend in order intake, revenue and earnings has persisted throughout the third quarter of 2018:
The other assumptions remain unchanged as outlined in the 2017 Annual Report (p. 120) and the 2018 Half-Yearly Financial Report (p. 15).
Results of the third quarter will be published on October 29th, 2018.
* operating EBITDA as defined in the 2018 Half-Yearly Financial Report, pp. 8 and 44ff.
** operating cash flow driver as defined in the 2018 Half-Yearly Financial Report, p. 3
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Donat von Mueller
Head of IR
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
donat.vonmueller@gea.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 9136-31087
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
732405 10-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
