ISRA VISION: Global player selects ISRA"s advanced inspection technology

ISRA VISION receives significant major order for 3D high-end inspection in the food packaging industry

ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100) - the TecDAX company for industrial image processing (Machine Vision) and one of the world"s leading suppliers of surface inspection solutions for web materials and 3D machine vision applications - has received a strategic big order in the amount of over five million euros from a renowned major European customer operating in the food packaging industry.

ISRA delivers a customized 3D high-end solution for the inspection of multi-layered packaging materials on the basis of existing system components. An ideal surface quality is very important for ensuring a consistently high product quality, especially in the food packaging field.

The use of ISRA"s inspection systems contributes to efficient production: errors are detected at an early stage with a timely inspection in the production process; thereby assuring that only material meeting the quality requirements of the customer continues to be processed in the next manufacturing steps. With the high-resolution 3D process from ISRA, specifically, and also critical elements of the packaging materials can be inspected precisely down to the nano level - even at web speeds of several 100 m/min.

Inspection solutions from ISRA are used worldwide by many customers in the packaging industry. Through the highly complex technology used for the inline quality control of web materials, the company offers innovative monitoring for different process steps and thereby provides manufacturers with extensive quality assurance, improved productivity, and a reduction in resource consumption. ISRA products contribute to the optimization of the production processes of the customers, while ensuring their competitiveness. Due to the relatively low investment costs, the inspection systems redeems within a very short period of time.

The current major order highlights ISRA"s leading technological position in the field of high-end surface inspection and is another step toward reaching the revenue target of more than 200 million euros in the medium term.