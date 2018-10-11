DGAP-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Dividend





TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG plans dividend payments for 2018 and 2019





11-Oct-2018 / 09:34 CET/CEST





AD HOC NEWS

Munich, 11 October 2018



TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG plans dividend payments for 2018 and 2019

Dividend of 10 cents per share is planned for the financial year 2018



For the financial year 2019, the Company aims for an increased dividend of 20-25 cents per share



Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009) set the framework for intended dividend payments for the current and next financial year. Accordingly, it is planned to pay a dividend of 10 cents per share for the financial year 2018. This will enable shareholders, at an early stage after the strategic realignment, to benefit from the Company"s successful investment strategy and the strong operating performance in 2018. The loss carried forward under commercial law will therefore be offset by the release of free reserves as part of the preparation of the annual financial statements; the respective Annual General Meeting decides on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit based on proposals by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board.

For the financial year 2019, the Company aims for an increased dividend payout of 20-25 cents per share. Such prospect is given against the background of an expected further positive business development in 2019 and the fact that the investments made during the financial year 2018 will fully contribute to the 2019 operating result.



Notifying person:

Theo Reichert



CEO



Tel: +49 89 381611-0



presse@ttl-ag.de



Media and Investor Relations contact





Annette Kohler-Kruse



Instinctif Partners



Tel. +49 89 3090 5189-21

ir@ttl-ag.de

presse@ttl-ag.de



