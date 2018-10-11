DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG plans dividend payments for 2018 and 2019
2018. október 11., csütörtök, 09:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Dividend
AD HOC NEWS
Munich, 11 October 2018
Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009) set the framework for intended dividend payments for the current and next financial year. Accordingly, it is planned to pay a dividend of 10 cents per share for the financial year 2018. This will enable shareholders, at an early stage after the strategic realignment, to benefit from the Company"s successful investment strategy and the strong operating performance in 2018. The loss carried forward under commercial law will therefore be offset by the release of free reserves as part of the preparation of the annual financial statements; the respective Annual General Meeting decides on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit based on proposals by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board.
For the financial year 2019, the Company aims for an increased dividend payout of 20-25 cents per share. Such prospect is given against the background of an expected further positive business development in 2019 and the fact that the investments made during the financial year 2018 will fully contribute to the 2019 operating result.
Theo Reichert
Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company"s or its industry"s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
|Theresienhöhe 28
|80339 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 381611-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 3915-92
|E-mail:
|ir@ttl-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.ttl-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007501009
|WKN:
|750100
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
732509 11-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
