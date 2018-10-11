DGAP-DD: adidas AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


11.10.2018 / 15:00



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Bauer

2. Reason for the notification



Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



adidas AG


549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0


b) Nature of the transaction


The notification on hand is regarding the receipt of 2.345467 adidas AG shares free of charge as part of the employee share purchase program of adidas AG (matching shares).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


2018-10-10; UTC+2


Name: Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) - Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
