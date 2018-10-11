







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





11.10.2018 / 15:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Hans

Last name(s):

Ruprecht



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

adidas AG





b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1EWWW0





b) Nature of the transaction

The notification on hand is regarding the receipt of 3.432855 adidas AG shares free of charge as part of the employee share purchase program of adidas AG (matching shares).

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-10; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) - Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























11.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



