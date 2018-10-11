DGAP-News: EBD Group: BIO-Europe(R) 2018 to bring 4,000 life science leaders to Copenhagen November 5-7

2018. október 11., csütörtök, 16:20





DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference


EBD Group: BIO-Europe(R) 2018 to bring 4,000 life science leaders to Copenhagen November 5-7


11.10.2018 / 16:20



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


BIO-Europe(R) 2018 to bring 4,000 life science leaders to Copenhagen November 5-7




Carlsbad, CA and Copenhagen, Denmark - October 11, 2018: How does big pharma expand pipeline opportunities? What are the latest developments in partnering trends with Chinese investors? What innovations are most promising in rare disease and orphan drug development? These and many more industry-relevant questions will be addressed at the 24th annual BIO-Europe(R), a global life science partnering event starting on November 5.



This year"s conference takes place in Copenhagen for the first time, in the heart of the Medicon Valley Nordic life science cluster in Copenhagen and southern Sweden, one of the top biopharma hubs in Europe. Registration and event information are available online.



Leaders in the life sciences will meet at BIO-Europe to develop partnerships that propel global drug development. High-level executives from pharma, biotech, the investment sector and patient groups are confirmed to attend, and will lead program panels and discussions relevant to the industry.



Featured speakers:



  • Mette Kirstine Agger - Managing Partner, Lundbeckfonden Ventures

  • Khatereh Ahmadi - Executive Director, Business Development and Licensing, MSD

  • Deborah Dunsire - President and CEO, Lundbeck

  • Reza Halse - President, MRL Venture Fund, MSD

  • Jutta Heix - International Advisor, Oslo Cancer Cluster

  • Sir Harpal Kumar - Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, EMEA

  • Werner Lanthaler - CEO, Evotec AG

  • Matt Roden - Head, Strategic Corporate Development and Global BD Assessment, Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Marcus Schindler - Senior VP, Global Drug Discovery, Novo Nordisk R&D

  • Onno van de Stolpe - CEO, Galapagos

  • Guillaume Vignon - Senior VP Business Development, BeiGene Switzerland GmbH

Hot topics



  • How pharma and VC collaborations are changing the industry

  • Business development strategies in I-O: Compete - Combine - Collaborate

  • Microbiome and the implication on other therapeutic areas

  • Europe: The global innovation trailblazer

  • Pediatrics: Searching new drug solutions for the people we love most

  • Partnering opportunities with Chinese investors

  • The current climate of CNS R&D: Lessons learned and new research

  • Commercialization of cell and gene therapies

  • Partnering landscape in advanced therapies

  • Biotech company creation in the EU: The role of EU-based VCs


Program Highlights
Startup Slam Copenhagen

Startup Slam is a pitching competition sponsored by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, in partnership with Labiotech, offering emerging entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their innovative technologies to a panel of leading investors, pharma dealmakers, and biotech key opinion leaders.



Digital Medicine Track

Sessions in this emerging field include new "smart" treatments which have the potential to alter the digital medicine landscape, and AI"s implications for the future of drug discovery.



Watch video coverage from previous events, interviews with executives and thought leaders in the life science industry and premier content related to the biopharma industry on EBD Group"s Partnering Insight.



# # #



Additional links and information:



Follow BIO-Europe on Twitter: @EBDGroup (hashtag: #BIOEurope).



About EBD Group



EBD Group"s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.



Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), BioEquity Europe, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Cell & Gene Connect, China Showcase, and Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.



Tune into EBD Group"s Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.



Media contact:



Kari Bennett, EBD Group: +1 760 930 0500; kbennett@ebdgroup.com



European media support



Anne Hennecke, MC Services AG: +49 211 529 252 22; anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu















11.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




732751  11.10.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=732751&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum