DGAP-News: EBD Group: BIO-Europe(R) 2018 to bring 4,000 life science leaders to Copenhagen November 5-7
BIO-Europe(R) 2018 to bring 4,000 life science leaders to Copenhagen November 5-7
This year"s conference takes place in Copenhagen for the first time, in the heart of the Medicon Valley Nordic life science cluster in Copenhagen and southern Sweden, one of the top biopharma hubs in Europe. Registration and event information are available online.
Leaders in the life sciences will meet at BIO-Europe to develop partnerships that propel global drug development. High-level executives from pharma, biotech, the investment sector and patient groups are confirmed to attend, and will lead program panels and discussions relevant to the industry.
Featured speakers:
Hot topics
Digital Medicine Track
About EBD Group
EBD Group"s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.
Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), BioEquity Europe, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Cell & Gene Connect, China Showcase, and Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.
Tune into EBD Group"s Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.
Media contact:
Kari Bennett, EBD Group: +1 760 930 0500; kbennett@ebdgroup.com
European media support
Anne Hennecke, MC Services AG: +49 211 529 252 22; anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
