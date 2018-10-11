DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference





BIO-Europe(R) 2018 to bring 4,000 life science leaders to Copenhagen November 5-7



Carlsbad, CA and Copenhagen, Denmark - October 11, 2018: How does big pharma expand pipeline opportunities? What are the latest developments in partnering trends with Chinese investors? What innovations are most promising in rare disease and orphan drug development? These and many more industry-relevant questions will be addressed at the 24th annual BIO-Europe(R), a global life science partnering event starting on November 5.

This year"s conference takes place in Copenhagen for the first time, in the heart of the Medicon Valley Nordic life science cluster in Copenhagen and southern Sweden, one of the top biopharma hubs in Europe. Registration and event information are available online.

Leaders in the life sciences will meet at BIO-Europe to develop partnerships that propel global drug development. High-level executives from pharma, biotech, the investment sector and patient groups are confirmed to attend, and will lead program panels and discussions relevant to the industry.

Featured speakers:

Mette Kirstine Agger - Managing Partner, Lundbeckfonden Ventures

Khatereh Ahmadi - Executive Director, Business Development and Licensing, MSD

Deborah Dunsire - President and CEO, Lundbeck

Reza Halse - President, MRL Venture Fund, MSD

Jutta Heix - International Advisor, Oslo Cancer Cluster

Sir Harpal Kumar - Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, EMEA

Werner Lanthaler - CEO, Evotec AG

Matt Roden - Head, Strategic Corporate Development and Global BD Assessment, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Marcus Schindler - Senior VP, Global Drug Discovery, Novo Nordisk R&D

Onno van de Stolpe - CEO, Galapagos

Guillaume Vignon - Senior VP Business Development, BeiGene Switzerland GmbH



Hot topics

How pharma and VC collaborations are changing the industry



Business development strategies in I-O: Compete - Combine - Collaborate



Microbiome and the implication on other therapeutic areas



Europe: The global innovation trailblazer



Pediatrics: Searching new drug solutions for the people we love most



Partnering opportunities with Chinese investors



The current climate of CNS R&D: Lessons learned and new research



Commercialization of cell and gene therapies



Partnering landscape in advanced therapies



Biotech company creation in the EU: The role of EU-based VCs





Program Highlights

Startup Slam Copenhagen



Startup Slam is a pitching competition sponsored by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, in partnership with Labiotech, offering emerging entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their innovative technologies to a panel of leading investors, pharma dealmakers, and biotech key opinion leaders.

Digital Medicine Track



Sessions in this emerging field include new "smart" treatments which have the potential to alter the digital medicine landscape, and AI"s implications for the future of drug discovery.

Watch video coverage from previous events, interviews with executives and thought leaders in the life science industry and premier content related to the biopharma industry on EBD Group"s Partnering Insight.

# # #

Additional links and information:

Follow BIO-Europe on Twitter: @EBDGroup (hashtag: #BIOEurope).

About EBD Group

EBD Group"s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), BioEquity Europe, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Cell & Gene Connect, China Showcase, and Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

Tune into EBD Group"s Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

Media contact:

Kari Bennett, EBD Group: +1 760 930 0500; kbennett@ebdgroup.com

European media support

Anne Hennecke, MC Services AG: +49 211 529 252 22; anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu