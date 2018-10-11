DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG reports preliminary results
2018. október 11., csütörtök, 18:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Quarter Results
Media Release, October 11, 2018
Based on preliminary unaudited consolidated results, BB Biotech AG reports for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 a profit of CHF 172 million (CHF 843 million in the corresponding period of the previous year). In the third quarter a profit of CHF 242 million (profit of CHF 365 million in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. As an investment company, the result reflects the performance of the stocks it holds in its investment portfolio.
Since beginning of the year, BB Biotech"s share price increased 16.8% in CHF and 18.4% in EUR.
The interim report as of September 30, 2018 will be published on October 19, 2018.
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Company profile
BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech"s investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
732691 11-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
