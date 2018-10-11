

cyan AG: Implementation of a capital increase resolved





NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Munich, October 11, 2018 - The Executive Board of cyan AG today decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make partial use of the existing authorized capital and to increase the share capital of the company from EUR 8,394,923.00 by up to EUR 370,000.00 to up to EUR 8,764,923.00 by issuing up to 370,000 new no-par value shares against cash contributions under exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights. The new shares are entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2018. The new shares were offered for subscription to the Joint Bookrunners Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, and MainFirst Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main with the obligation to offer the new shares to institutional investors for purchase in a private placement. The exact number of shares to be issued and the placement price will be determined by the Management Board after completion of an accelerated bookbuilding process to be carried out by the Joint Bookrunners.







The proceeds from the placement will be used to repay existing third-party liabilities that the company assumed when it acquired a majority interest in I-New Unified Mobile Solutions AG.







Press Contact



Frank Ostermair



Better Orange IR & HV AG



Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 14



frank.ostermair@better-orange.de





Investor Contact



cyan AG



Florian Rukover, Head of IR

florian.rukover@cyansecurity.com







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About cyan:



cyan is a leading European provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions with more than 25 years of experience in the area of IT security. cyan"s holding company is based in Munich, Germany. The main business areas of the company are mobile security solutions for the end customers of mobile network operators and fixed line internet service providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), the insurance and financial services sector and government institutions. cyan"s solutions can easily be integrated into the existing infrastructure of business partners and introduced to the market via a revenue share model. In addition, data protection is assured through full integration into the customer"s own network environment.



cyan operates its own research and development center and maintains close links to universities, international research institutes, security, financial and social organizations. This close collaboration ensures the early recognition of trends and technical developments for integration into cyan"s products.

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com



