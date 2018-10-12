

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Westwing Group AG



Moosacherstraße 88



80809 Munich



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Notification according to Section 33, para. 2 WpHG



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Kinnevik AB (publ)

Stockholm

Sweden



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à.r.l.; Jade 1317. GmbH; AI European Holdings S.à.r.l.; Summit Partners RKT S.à.r.l





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

08 Oct 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

51.98 %

0.02 %

52.00 %

19942100

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2N4H07

0

10365300

0 %

51.98 %

Total

10365300

51.98 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Claim under the warrant agreement against parties acting in concert

23.10.2018



51196

0.26 %

Claim under the warrant agreement against other shareholders

23.10.2018



4093

0.02 %





Total

4093

0.02 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Kinnevik AB (publ)

%

%

%

Kinnevik Internet Lux S.á.r.l.

51.98 %

%

52.00 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Aggregation of 344,850 (1.73%) voting rights held by Rocket Internet SE, 3,554,400 (17.82%) voting rights held by Jade 1317. GmbH, 1,511,400 (7.58%) voting rights held by AI European Holdings S.à r.l., 1,501,050 (7.53%) voting rights held by Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l., 451,950 (2.27%) voting rights held by Rocket Internet Capital Partners (Euro) SCS and 259,800 (1.30%) voting rights held by Rocket Internet Capital Partners SCS based on voting agreement pusuant to section 34 para. 2 WpHG (acting in concert).



51,196 voting rights in section 7.b.1 are neither included in the total in section 7.b.1 nor in the percentage of voting rights held through instruments in section 6 because these voting rights are already included in the aggregated voting rights in section 7.a due to aggregation pursuant to section 34 para.2 WpHG (acting in concert) as well as in the percentage of voting rights attached to shares in section 6.



