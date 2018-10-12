DGAP-PVR: Westwing Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. október 12., péntek, 17:50





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Westwing Group AG


Westwing Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


12.10.2018 / 17:50


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Westwing Group AG

Moosacherstraße 88

80809 Munich

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Notifications according to Sec. 33 para. 2 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Leonard Blavatnik,
Date of birth: 14 Jun 1957

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

AI European Holding S.à r.l., Jade 1317. GmbH, Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l., Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

08 Oct 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 51.98 % 0 % 51.98 % 19,942,100
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2N4H07 0 10365300 0 % 51.98 %
Total 10365300 51.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Leonard Blavatnik 0 % 0 % 0 %
Grantor Trust dated May 21, 2003 0 % 0 % 0 %
Access Industries, LLC 0 % 0 % 0 %
Access Industries Holdings (BVI) LP 0 % 0 % 0 %
Access Industries Holdings LLC 0 % 0 % 0 %
AI SMS L.P. 0 % 0 % 0 %
Access Industries Investment Holdings GP Limited 0 % 0 % 0 %
AI European Holdings GP Limited 0 % 0 % 0 %
AI European Holdings LP 0 % 0 % 0 %
AI European Holdings S.à r.l. 51.98 % 0 % 51.98 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Attribution of voting rights due to voting agreement persuant to sec. 34 para 2 Alt. 1 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) (acting in concert)

Name Voting rights %

Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l. 2,741,850 13.75

Rocket Internet Capital Partners SCS 259,800 1.30

Rocket Internet Capital Partners (Euro) SCS 451,950 2.27

Rocket Internet SE (formerly Rocket Internet AG) 344,850 1.73

Jade 1317. GmbH (100% subsidiary of Rocket Internet SE) 3,554,400 17.82

Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l. 1,501,050 7.53
 














12.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG

Moosacherstraße 88

80809 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.westwing.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




733199  12.10.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=733199&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum