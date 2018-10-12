

12.10.2018 / 17:50





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Westwing Group AG



Moosacherstraße 88



80809 Munich



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

Other reason:

Notifications according to Sec. 33 para. 2 WpHG



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Mr Leonard Blavatnik,

Date of birth: 14 Jun 1957





4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

AI European Holding S.à r.l., Jade 1317. GmbH, Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l., Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

08 Oct 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

51.98 %

0 %

51.98 %

19,942,100

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2N4H07

0

10365300

0 %

51.98 %

Total

10365300

51.98 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Leonard Blavatnik

0 %

0 %

0 %

Grantor Trust dated May 21, 2003

0 %

0 %

0 %

Access Industries, LLC

0 %

0 %

0 %

Access Industries Holdings (BVI) LP

0 %

0 %

0 %

Access Industries Holdings LLC

0 %

0 %

0 %

AI SMS L.P.

0 %

0 %

0 %

Access Industries Investment Holdings GP Limited

0 %

0 %

0 %

AI European Holdings GP Limited

0 %

0 %

0 %

AI European Holdings LP

0 %

0 %

0 %

AI European Holdings S.à r.l.

51.98 %

0 %

51.98 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Attribution of voting rights due to voting agreement persuant to sec. 34 para 2 Alt. 1 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) (acting in concert)



Name Voting rights %



Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l. 2,741,850 13.75



Rocket Internet Capital Partners SCS 259,800 1.30



Rocket Internet Capital Partners (Euro) SCS 451,950 2.27



Rocket Internet SE (formerly Rocket Internet AG) 344,850 1.73



Jade 1317. GmbH (100% subsidiary of Rocket Internet SE) 3,554,400 17.82



Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l. 1,501,050 7.53





