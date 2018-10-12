

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Westwing Group AG



Moosacherstraße 88



80809 Munich



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Notifications according to Sec.33 para. 2 WpHG



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Summit Master Company, LLC

Wilmington, Delaware

United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l., Jade 1317. GmbH, Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l., AI European Holdings S.à r.l.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

08 Oct 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

51.98 %

0 %

51.98 %

19,942,100

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2N4H07

0

10,365,300

0 %

51.98 %

Total

10,365,300

51.98 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Summit Master Company, LLC

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Investors Management, LLC

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Investors I, LLC

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l.

51.98 %

%

51.98 %

---

---

---

---

Summit Master Company, LLC

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Investors Management, LLC

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Investors I (UK), L.P.

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l.

51.98 %

0 %

51.98 %

---

---

---

---

Summit Master Company, LLC

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Partners, L.P.

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Partners PE VII, LLC

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Partners PE VII, L.P.

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Partners Private Equity Fund VII-A, L.P.

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l

51.98 %

0 %

51.98 %

---

---

---

---

Summit Master Company, LLC

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Partners, L.P.

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Partners PE VII, LLC

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Partners PE VII, L.P.

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit RKT VII-B Cayman Ltd.

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit RKT VII-B Holdings, L.P.

0 %

0 %

0 %

Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l

51.98 %

0 %

51.98 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Summit Master Company, LLC only holds 1,501,050 shares through subsidiaries. Additionally, the following voting rights are attributed to Summit under a voting agreement pursuant to section 34 para 2 1st alternative WpHG (acting in concert):



- 2,741,850 voting rights (13.75%) from Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l.;

- 1,511,400 voting rights (7.58%) from AI European Holdings S.à r.l.;

- 451,950 voting rights (2.27%) from Rocket Internet Capital Partners (Euro) SCS;

- 259,800 voting rights (1.30%) from Rocket Internet Capital Partners SCS;

- 344,850 voting rights (1.73%) from Rocket Internet SE; and

- 3,554,400 voting rights (17.82%) from Jade 1317. GmbH



