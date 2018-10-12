DGAP-News: Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse; Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards applicable to stabilisation measures
2018. október 12., péntek, 17:59
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Westwing Group AG (WKN A2N4H0; ISIN DE000A2N4H07; ticker symbol WEW) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 9 October 2018 until and including 11 October 2018 stabilisation measures as further specified attached:
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UWGPSWKXDB
Document title: Attachment
733277 12.10.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]