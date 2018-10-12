DGAP-CMS: Final notification share buyback

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CECONOMY AG / Release of a capital markets information


Final notification share buyback


12.10.2018 / 19:47


CECONOMY AG

Notification pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 ("MAR") and art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation")

Düsseldorf, 12 October 2018

Share buyback - Final notification

With notification dated 27 September 2018 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a
MAR in conjunction with art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Resolution,
CECONOMY AG has announced the commencement of a share buyback program as
from 1 October 2018.

On 2 October 2018, CECONOMY AG purchased a total of 2.448 ordinary bearer
shares in the context of the share buyback.

As per 2 October 2018 the total number of shares bought back, the daily
volume weighted average share prices and the daily total volume amounted
were as follows:


























DateTotal number ofVolume weightedTotal volume

shares boughtaverage share(EUR)

backprice (EUR)
2 October 20182,4485.995014,675.76




Total2,4485.995014,675.76














The First Share Buyback Program is thereby concluded (as to the details of
the Framework Program please refer to the above mentioned notification
dated 27 September 2018). On 2 October 2018, a total of 2.448 own ordinary
bearer shares were acquired by CECONOMY AG. This corresponds to c. 0.0007
percent of the Company"s registered share capital and of the share capital
issued as ordinary shares. The average purchase price per share paid at the
stock exchange amounted to EUR 5.9950. The purchase price paid in aggregate
for the shares bought back amounted to EUR 14,675.76 (excluding ancillary
costs). The shares bought back will be exclusively to perform the Company"s
obligations to allot shares to the Company"s employees within the meaning
of art. 5 para. 2 lit. c MAR. The respective obligations result from a onetime
commitment by the Company towards the employees of the Company to
allot the shares to incentivize the employees.

The shares bought back were exclusively acquired over the XETRA trading
system of Frankfurt Stock Exchange by a credit institution instructed by
CECONOMY AG.

Pursuant to art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation, further
information regarding the transactions relating to the buyback program
(including a detailed schedule of the individual trades) have been
published on the website of CECONOMY AG, https://www.ceconomy.de, under
"Investor Relations" in the segment "Legal Announcements".

CECONOMY AG

The Management Board














Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Benrather Straße 18-20

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
