CECONOMY AG



Notification pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No

596/2014 ("MAR") and art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation")



Düsseldorf, 12 October 2018



Share buyback - Final notification



With notification dated 27 September 2018 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a

MAR in conjunction with art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Resolution,

CECONOMY AG has announced the commencement of a share buyback program as

from 1 October 2018.



On 2 October 2018, CECONOMY AG purchased a total of 2.448 ordinary bearer

shares in the context of the share buyback.



As per 2 October 2018 the total number of shares bought back, the daily

volume weighted average share prices and the daily total volume amounted

were as follows:



















Date

Total number of

Volume weighted

Total volume



shares bought

average share

(EUR)



back

price (EUR)



2 October 2018

2,448

5.9950

14,675.76









Total

2,448

5.9950

14,675.76

































The First Share Buyback Program is thereby concluded (as to the details of

the Framework Program please refer to the above mentioned notification

dated 27 September 2018). On 2 October 2018, a total of 2.448 own ordinary

bearer shares were acquired by CECONOMY AG. This corresponds to c. 0.0007

percent of the Company"s registered share capital and of the share capital

issued as ordinary shares. The average purchase price per share paid at the

stock exchange amounted to EUR 5.9950. The purchase price paid in aggregate

for the shares bought back amounted to EUR 14,675.76 (excluding ancillary

costs). The shares bought back will be exclusively to perform the Company"s

obligations to allot shares to the Company"s employees within the meaning

of art. 5 para. 2 lit. c MAR. The respective obligations result from a onetime

commitment by the Company towards the employees of the Company to

allot the shares to incentivize the employees.



The shares bought back were exclusively acquired over the XETRA trading

system of Frankfurt Stock Exchange by a credit institution instructed by

CECONOMY AG.



Pursuant to art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation, further

information regarding the transactions relating to the buyback program

(including a detailed schedule of the individual trades) have been

published on the website of CECONOMY AG, https://www.ceconomy.de, under

"Investor Relations" in the segment "Legal Announcements".



CECONOMY AG



The Management Board

