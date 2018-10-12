DGAP-CMS: Final notification share buyback
2018. október 12., péntek, 19:47
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CECONOMY AG / Release of a capital markets information
CECONOMY AG
Notification pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No
Düsseldorf, 12 October 2018
Share buyback - Final notification
With notification dated 27 September 2018 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a
On 2 October 2018, CECONOMY AG purchased a total of 2.448 ordinary bearer
As per 2 October 2018 the total number of shares bought back, the daily
The First Share Buyback Program is thereby concluded (as to the details of
The shares bought back were exclusively acquired over the XETRA trading
Pursuant to art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation, further
CECONOMY AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Benrather Straße 18-20
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
733285 12.10.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]