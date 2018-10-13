DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Personnel changes at CECONOMY AG"s management board
2018. október 13., szombat, 03:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
The Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) and Pieter Haas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), have mutually agreed to separate with immediate effect. Until the appointment of a successor, Mark Frese, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Dr. Dieter Haag Molkenteller, Member of the Management Board (CLCO), assume Pieter Haas" tasks on an interim basis.
Based on an understanding with the Supervisory Board, Mark Frese decided to continue fulfilling his tasks as a Member of the Management Board until the appointment of his successor and to find an amicable revocation of his employment contract.
The management board decided that Ferran Reverter Planet, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH), shall assume Pieter Haas" mandate as CECONOMY"s unilaterally appointed managing director of MSH.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Benrather Straße 18-20
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7223
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|sebastian.kauffmann@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
733291 13-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
