CECONOMY AG: Personnel changes at CECONOMY AG"s management board


The Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) and Pieter Haas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), have mutually agreed to separate with immediate effect. Until the appointment of a successor, Mark Frese, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Dr. Dieter Haag Molkenteller, Member of the Management Board (CLCO), assume Pieter Haas" tasks on an interim basis.

 



Based on an understanding with the Supervisory Board, Mark Frese decided to continue fulfilling his tasks as a Member of the Management Board until the appointment of his successor and to find an amicable revocation of his employment contract.

 



The management board decided that Ferran Reverter Planet, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH), shall assume Pieter Haas" mandate as CECONOMY"s unilaterally appointed managing director of MSH.



