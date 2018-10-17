

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Westwing Group AG



Moosacher Straße 88



80809 Munich



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

First admission of the shares to be traded on a regulated market.



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Rocket Internet Capital Partners SCS

Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

Luxembourg



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Jade 1317. GmbH; Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l.; AI European Holdings S.à r.l.; Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

08 Oct 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

51.98 %

0.06 %

52.04 %

19942100

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2N4H07

451950

9913350

2.27 %

49.71 %

Total

10365300

51.98 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Claim of purchase and transfer under a warrant agreement against parties of a voting agreement

Concluded until 23.10.2018



147605

0.74 %

Claim under the warrant agreement against other shareholders of the issuer

Concluded until 23.10.2018



11800

0.06 %





Total

11800

0.06 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Attribution of



3,554,400 voting rights (17,82%) of Jade 1317. GmbH (100% affiliate of Rocket Internet SE),

2,741,850 voting rights (13.75%) of Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l.,

1,511,400 voting rights (7.58%) of AI European Holdings S.à r.l.,

1,501,050 voting rights (7.53%) of Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l.,

344,850 voting rights (1.73%) of Rocket Internet SE, as well as

259,800 voting rights (1.30%) of Rocket Internet Capital Partners (Euro) SCS,



based on a voting right agreement according to section 34 para. 2 Alt. 1 WpHG (acting in concert).



147,605 voting rights (0.74%) in section 7.b.1. are neither included in the total in section 7.b.1. nor in the percentage of voting rights held through instruments in section 6. because these voting rights are already included in the aggregated voting rights in section 7.a. due to aggregation pursuant to section 34 WpHG as well as in the percentage of voting rights attached to shares in section 6.



