DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information
2018. október 16., kedd, 14:32
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 16 October 2018
In the period from 08 October 2018 to, and including, 12 October 2018,
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)
8-Oct-18 85,443 EUR114.19
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
734121 16.10.2018
