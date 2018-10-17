

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Westwing Group AG





Westwing Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





16.10.2018 / 15:27





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Westwing Group AG



Moosacher Straße 88



80809 Munich



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

First admission to the shares to be traded on a regulated market



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Rocket Internet SE

Berlin

Germany



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Jade 1317. GmbH; Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l.; AI European Holdings S.à r.l.; Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

08 Oct 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

52.53 %

3.31 %

55.84 %

19942100

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2N4H07

344850

10130250

1.73 %

50.80 %

Total

10475100

52.53 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Shares lending related to an IPO greenshoe option



9/10/2018 to 13/11/2018

Both

660000

3.31 %







Total

660000

3.31 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Rocket Internet SE

51.98 %

0 %

55.29 %

Jade 1317. GmbH

17.82 %

0 %

17.82 %









Rocket Internet SE

51.98 %

0 %

55.29 %

Bambino 53. VV GmbH

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Attribution of



2,741,850 voting rights (13.75%) of Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l.,

1,511,400 voting rights (7.58%) of AI European Holdings S.à r.l.,

1,501,050 voting rights (7.53%) of Summit Partners RKT S.à r.l.,

451,950 voting rights (2,27%) of Rocket Internet Capital Partners (Euro) SCS, as well as

259,800 voting rights (1,30%) of Rocket Internet Capital Partners SCS,



based on a voting rights agreement according to section 34 para. 2 Alt. 1 WpHG (acting in concert).



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

























16.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



