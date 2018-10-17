DGAP-DD: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Nagel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the board of trustees of Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005403901


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction of an asset manager


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
65.70 EUR 6570.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
65.70 EUR 6570.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
