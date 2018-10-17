DGAP-Ad-hoc: Godewind Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Acquisition





Godewind Immobilien AG acquires first commercial properties for a purchase price of EUR 73.5 million





16-Oct-2018





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt, 16 October 2018. Godewind Immobilien AG, a real estate company specialising in German commercial property, ("Godewind", ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3) has agreed to acquire its first two commercial properties, with a purchase price of EUR 73.5 million and a total rental area of around 29,300 square metres.



The respective properties are two office complexes, one in Dusseldorf and one in Frankfurt. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of this year.

The properties are initially financed with cash funds from Godewind Immobilien AG.

The acquisition of the two properties will generate rental income of EUR 4.2 million per annum for Godewind Immobilien AG after transfer of ownership. The weighted average lease term (WALT) is around 3 years. The vacancy rate of the two properties amounts to around 5.3 percent and the FFO-yield before "overheads" is approx. 8 percent.