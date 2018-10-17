DGAP-Adhoc: Godewind Immobilien AG acquires first commercial properties for a purchase price of EUR 73.5 million
2018. október 16., kedd, 16:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Godewind Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Godewind Immobilien AG acquires first commercial properties for a purchase price of EUR 73.5 million
The properties are initially financed with cash funds from Godewind Immobilien AG.
The acquisition of the two properties will generate rental income of EUR 4.2 million per annum for Godewind Immobilien AG after transfer of ownership. The weighted average lease term (WALT) is around 3 years. The vacancy rate of the two properties amounts to around 5.3 percent and the FFO-yield before "overheads" is approx. 8 percent.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Contact
ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Godewind Immobilien AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 257375 192
|E-mail:
|g.janssen@godewind-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8XX3
|WKN:
|A2G8XX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
734137 16-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
