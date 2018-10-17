DGAP-Adhoc: Godewind Immobilien AG acquires first commercial properties for a purchase price of EUR 73.5 million

Godewind Immobilien AG acquires first commercial properties for a purchase price of EUR 73.5 million


Frankfurt, 16 October 2018. Godewind Immobilien AG, a real estate company specialising in German commercial property, ("Godewind", ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3) has agreed to acquire its first two commercial properties, with a purchase price of EUR 73.5 million and a total rental area of around 29,300 square metres.

The respective properties are two office complexes, one in Dusseldorf and one in Frankfurt. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of this year.



The properties are initially financed with cash funds from Godewind Immobilien AG.



The acquisition of the two properties will generate rental income of EUR 4.2 million per annum for Godewind Immobilien AG after transfer of ownership. The weighted average lease term (WALT) is around 3 years. The vacancy rate of the two properties amounts to around 5.3 percent and the FFO-yield before "overheads" is approx. 8 percent.



 





