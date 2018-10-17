DGAP-NVR: curasan AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: curasan AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement


curasan AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


16.10.2018 / 18:17


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 Oct 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:

18382340














Language: English
Company: curasan AG

Lindigstraße 4

63801 Kleinostheim

Germany
Internet: www.curasan.de





 
