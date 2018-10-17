DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast





Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius confirms and narrows Group guidance for FY 2018





Fresenius confirms and narrows its Group guidance1 for FY 2018. This is primarily driven by Q3/18 sales and earnings at Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Helios being below the Company"s expectations, partially offset by an outperformance at Fresenius Kabi. Group sales are now expected to increase at the low end of the original 5% to 8%2 guidance range (in constant currency). Fresenius now expects net income3,4 growth at the low end of the original 6% to 9% guidance range (in constant currency). Excluding expenditures for the further development of the biosimilars business, net income3,5 growth is now projected at the low end of the original ~10% to 13% guidance range (in constant currency).

Fresenius will publish its detailed Q3/18 and Q1-Q3/18 financial results on October 30, 2018.

1 Excluding effects related to the Akorn and NxStage transactions, gains from divestitures of Care Coordination activities and FCPA provision

2 2017 base adjusted for IFRS 15 adoption (deduction of EUR486 million at Fresenius Medical Care) and divestitures of Care Coordination activities (deduction of EUR558 million at Fresenius Medical Care)

3 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

4 2017 base: EUR1,804 million; 2018 before special items (i.e. expenses related to the Akorn and NxStage transactions, gains from divestitures of Care Coordination activities and FCPA provision; including contributions to the campaigns in the U.S. opposing state ballot initiatives at Fresenius Medical Care; including expenditures for further development of biosimilars business at Fresenius Kabi (EUR43 million after tax in FY/17 and ~EUR120 million after tax in FY/18))

5 2017 base: EUR1,847 million; 2018 before special items (i.e. expenses related to the Akorn and NxStage transactions, gains from divestitures of Care Coordination activities and FCPA provision; including contributions to the campaigns in the U.S. opposing state ballot initiatives at Fresenius Medical Care; excluding expenditures for further development of biosimilars business at Fresenius Kabi (EUR43 million after tax in FY/17 and ~EUR120 million after tax in FY/18))





For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.

(Financial statements according to IFRS)

Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 16, 2018

