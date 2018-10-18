DGAP-News: Private placement of ordinary bearer shares in AlzChem Group AG completed
2018. október 17., szerda, 14:46
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Disposal
Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.
Private placement of ordinary bearer shares in AlzChem Group AG completed
October 17, 2018
Today, AlzChem Group AG"s (ISIN: DE000A0AHT46, ticker: SFP1) three majority shareholders, namely LIVIA Corporate Development SE, HDI Vier CE GmbH, and four two na GmbH, sold in total 20,454,546 existing bearer shares with no par value in AlzChem Group AG, corresponding to approximately 20.1% of all outstanding bearer shares, in a private placement to institutional investors. The selling shareholders agreed to a 6 months lock-up.
Following the placement, LIVIA Corporate Development SE holds approximately 37.65%, HDI Vier CE GmbH holds approximately 20.35%, and four two na GmbH holds approximately 15.77% of the voting rights.
Berenberg acted as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the placement.
The information was submitted for publication at 2:45pm CEST on October 17, 2018 by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of LIVIA Corporate Development SE, HDI Vier CE GmbH, and four two na GmbH.
Disclaimer / Important Note
This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the above mentioned securities in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction.
The securities mentioned above have already been sold. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.
The securities of AlzChem Group AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of AlzChem Group AG may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act.
734583 17.10.2018
