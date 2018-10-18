DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Axel Springer SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Axel Springer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: May 07, 2019

German: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/finanzpublikationen

English: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/financial-publications





