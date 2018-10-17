DGAP-AFR: Axel Springer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Axel Springer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019
German: https://www.axelspringer.com/de/finanzpublikationen
English: https://www.axelspringer.com/en/financial-publications














Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de





 
