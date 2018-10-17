DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE acquires Chef"s Plate Inc.
2018. október 17., szerda, 19:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)
HelloFresh SE acquires Chef"s Plate Inc.
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
Berlin, 17 October 2018 - HelloFresh SE ("Company" ), the world"s leading meal kit company, has entered today with the consent of the Company"s management and supervisory board into an agreement on the basis of which it will acquire all shares in Chef"s Plate Inc. Chef"s Plate Inc. is a Canadian competitor of the Company and its Canadian subsidiary which also sells meal kits.
The consideration to be paid by the Company for the acquisition of Chef"s Plate Inc. will amount to a middle double digit million Canadian dollar amount. The majority of the consideration will be paid in cash and the remainder will be paid by issuing new shares of the Company out of its existing authorized capital to the shareholders of Chef"s Plate Inc. The closing of the transaction is subject to conditions precedent and is currently expected to occur within the next few weeks.
Legal Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of HelloFresh SE (the Company"), the HelloFresh group or the industry in which the HelloFresh group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth for products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Saarbrücker Straße 37a
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@hellofresh.com
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
|WKN:
|A16140
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
734767 17-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
