DGAP-Adhoc: GOVECS acquires electric scooter of Spanish motorcycle manufacturer Rieju and secures additional production capacity
2018. október 18., csütörtök, 09:14
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GOVECS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GOVECS acquires electric scooter of Spanish motorcycle manufacturer Rieju and secures additional production capacity
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About GOVECS:
The GOVECS Group is the leading manufacturer of electric scooters in Europe and is developing future-oriented solutions for urban mobility. The Company"s success is based on high-quality "Made in Europe" products for international vehicle sharing platforms and on custom-made designs for the rapidly growing merchandise delivery segment. GOVECS is selling electric scooters and accessories to the high-growth private customer segment via its own HappyScooter e-commerce platform. The GOVECS product range currently includes the e-scooters of the Schwalbe, ELMOTO, GO! S and GO! T brands.
GOVECS AG, Daniele Cesca, dcesca@govecs.com, +49 89 411 09 77 15
Kirchhoff Consult AG, Nicole Schüttforth, nicole.schuettforth@kirchhoff.de, +49 40 60 91 86 64
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GOVECS AG
|Grillparzerstraße 18
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 411 09 77 - 0
|E-mail:
|info@govecs.com
|Internet:
|www.govecs.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB122
|WKN:
|A2NB12
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
734873 18-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]