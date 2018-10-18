DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous





MagForce AG to host Lunch Symposium on Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas at the 18th European Congress of Neurosurgery (EANS2018)

Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, October 18, 2018 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, is pleased to announce that it will host a scientific lunch symposium titled "Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas" on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the 18th European Congress of Neurosurgery in Brussels, Belgium.

Chaired by Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer, Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University Hospital Münster, Germany, the one-hour lunch symposium will feature two key note speeches: After an introduction and overview on topical therapies for the treatment of malignant gliomas by Prof. Dr. Stummer, Prof. Colin Watts, MD PHD, Professor of Neurosurgery and Chair of the Birmingham Brain Cancer Program, University of Birmingham, will be talking about the current understanding of surgery and wafers. The session will end with a report by Prof. Dr. Stummer titled "Hyperthermia and radiotherapy: The NanoPaste experience".

The symposium details are as follows:

Title:

"Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas"





Date:

Tuesday, October 23, 2018





Time:

1.15-2.15 p.m. CEST





Location:

Gold Hall, Square-Brussels Convention Centre, Brussels, Belgium





Speakers:

Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer (Chair)



University Hospital Münster, Germany

Introduction and overview on topical therapies



Prof. Colin Watts, MD PHD



University of Birmingham, UK

Surgery and wafers: Current understanding



Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer



University Hospital Münster, Germany

Hyperthermia and radiotherapy: The NanoPaste experience



In addition, MagForce will be represented by a booth (No. 12) at the EANS2018 and will be available for questions regarding its NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma and other brain tumors.

For more information on the EANS2018 programme, please click here: http://eans2018.com/programme-and-abstracts/scientific-programme.html.



About EANS2018

The European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS) is both an independent federation of European national neurosurgical societies and a fast-developing association of individual neurosurgeons from around the world, aiming to enhance the quality of neurosurgical patient care through training, education and research. A key way in which the association fulfils this objective is by facilitating the exchange of scientific information at the highest level through the organisation of meetings, symposia and educational courses - with the annual congress as its flagship event.

This year"s congress will focus on Neurosurgery 2018 - facts, fiction, and future. The pre-congress course as well as the keynote speeches will be organized around the future in the discipline of neurosurgery. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss on eye level topics and improvements in neurosurgery and exchange ideas during interesting sessions.



About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.

MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group"s proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.

NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.

For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com.

Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube)



Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.