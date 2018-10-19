DGAP-News: mVISE AG: AppDirect Partners with elastic.io
While AppDirect"s commerce platform offers lead capture and customer management tools, it needed to access the functionality of a single CRM which many customers use as their system of record across their entire portfolio of products. By enabling standardized connectors, customers can configure the data flows between the marketplace and their CRM to meet their unique business needs, helping to reduce error-prone manual processes and saving representatives time.
"Helping businesses have access to the tools they need is critical to AppDirect, and by partnering with an iPaaS provider like elastic.io, we"re allowing our customers to maximize investments they"ve made in existing business IT infrastructure," said Dan Saks, AppDirect President and Co-CEO. "They"ll be able to connect to a variety of mission-critical systems with the AppDirect commerce marketplace in a matter of hours."
Today"s announcement was made at AppDirect"s annual summit Engage, the only digital economy summit where developers, service providers, and businesses of all sizes attend to learn, network, and collectively transform the way people do business in the cloud. The event took place Oct. 15-17, 2018, at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, Calif.
About AppDirect
About elastic.io:
To find out more, please visit www.elastic.io und www.mvise.de.
