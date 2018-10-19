DGAP-News: mVISE AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch





AppDirect Partners with elastic.io to Seamlessly Integrate Business IT Systems with Commerce Platform



elastic.io Facilitates the Integration of AppDirect"s Commerce Platform with Customers" CRM, Accounting and Other Business Systems



San Francisco, CA - AppDirect Engage 2018 - October 18, 2018 - elastic.io, a Germany-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider, today announced its partnership with AppDirect, the only end-to-end commerce platform for succeeding in the digital economy. The partnership enables AppDirect customers to seamlessly integrate their existing business IT systems such as Salesforce and NetSuite with the AppDirect commerce platform.





"More and more companies are looking into using the power of online marketplaces as a means to increase their sales, attract new customer groups and grow their business," said Renat Zubairov, CEO of elastic.io. "However, the time and cost intensity related to the need of integrating a marketplace with existing IT investments are usually among the key points of consideration. With the elastic.io platform, AppDirect can now reduce the time required to connect their commerce platform to their customers" existing APIs, systems and databases - thus, significantly reducing the project costs."

While AppDirect"s commerce platform offers lead capture and customer management tools, it needed to access the functionality of a single CRM which many customers use as their system of record across their entire portfolio of products. By enabling standardized connectors, customers can configure the data flows between the marketplace and their CRM to meet their unique business needs, helping to reduce error-prone manual processes and saving representatives time.

"Helping businesses have access to the tools they need is critical to AppDirect, and by partnering with an iPaaS provider like elastic.io, we"re allowing our customers to maximize investments they"ve made in existing business IT infrastructure," said Dan Saks, AppDirect President and Co-CEO. "They"ll be able to connect to a variety of mission-critical systems with the AppDirect commerce marketplace in a matter of hours."

Today"s announcement was made at AppDirect"s annual summit Engage, the only digital economy summit where developers, service providers, and businesses of all sizes attend to learn, network, and collectively transform the way people do business in the cloud. The event took place Oct. 15-17, 2018, at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, Calif.

About AppDirect

AppDirect provides the only end-to-end commerce platform for succeeding in the digital economy. The AppDirect ecosystem connects channels, developers, and customers through its platform to simplify the digital supply chain by enabling the onboarding and sale of products with third-party services, for any channel, on any device, with support. Powering millions of cloud subscriptions worldwide, AppDirect helps organizations, including Jaguar Land Rover, Comcast, ADP, and Deutsche Telekom, connect their customers to the solutions they need to reach their full potential in the digital economy. AppDirect is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the globe and works across vertical industries, including software, manufacturing, value-added resellers, and financial services. J.P. Morgan, Foundry Group, iNovia Capital, StarVest Partners, Stingray Digital, and Mithril Capital Management have invested in AppDirect.

About elastic.io:



elastic.io is a born-in-the-cloud SaaS innovator that provides an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) to software vendors, enterprises and system integrators since 2013. The company"s main product is a hybrid, microservices-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), which ensures automatic, faultless and secure exchange of data that is scattered across diverse business software applications, databases, platforms and IT systems both in the cloud and behind the firewall. In 2017, elastic.io became part of mVISE Group, a German publicly listed IT consulting company with over 15 years of enterprise IT consultancy and project experience.

To find out more, please visit www.elastic.io und www.mvise.de.