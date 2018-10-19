DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

18.10.2018 / 18:12


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Koblenz, October 18, 2018

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b) and
Para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2
Para. 2 and Para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052 - 14th Interim Announcement, concurrently Completion Announcement

In the period from October 15, 2018, up to and including October 17, 2018,
CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 22,095 shares of
CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In
the announcement of July 13, 2018, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury
shares would commence on July 16, 2018. The share buyback, in the framework
of which until at the latest December 31, 2018 up to 500,000 treasury
shares of the Company should be repurchased exclusively via the stock
exchange in electronic trading through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(Xetra), corresponding to a portion of the current nominal share capital of
approximately 0.94%, yet subject to an overall purchase volume limit of EUR
23,000,000.00 (excluding ancillary costs of purchase), was completed on
October 17, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
October 15, 2018, up to and including October 17, 2018, and the daily
volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:





























DateOverall volume ofVolume-weighted average

shares bought backstock market price

(number)(EUR, excluding ancillary


costs of purchase, rounded


to four places according to


commercial practice)
October 15, 20187,20946.3684
October 16, 20186,81247.1660
October 17, 20188,07447.5608



In total:22,09547.0500











The total number of shares which have been bought back by CompuGroup
Medical SE in the period from July 16, 2018, up to and including October
17, 2018 within the framework of the share buyback program amounts to
469,226 no-par value shares. This corresponds to a portion of the current
nominal share capital of CompuGroup Medical SE of approximately 0.88%. The
average purchase price (volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR,
excluding ancillary costs of purchase, rounded to four places according to
commercial practice) amounted to EUR 49.0168 per share. In aggregate,
shares were bought back in an overall purchase volume of EUR 22,999,970.15
(excluding ancillary costs of purchase).

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and
para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is
available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.

The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a
bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).

Koblenz, October 18, 2018

The Management Board

CompuGroup Medical SE

