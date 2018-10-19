DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback





Koblenz, October 18, 2018



In the period from October 15, 2018, up to and including October 17, 2018,

CompuGroup Medical SE has bought back a total of 22,095 shares of

CompuGroup Medical SE within the framework of the share buyback program. In

the announcement of July 13, 2018, pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of the

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury

shares would commence on July 16, 2018. The share buyback, in the framework

of which until at the latest December 31, 2018 up to 500,000 treasury

shares of the Company should be repurchased exclusively via the stock

exchange in electronic trading through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(Xetra), corresponding to a portion of the current nominal share capital of

approximately 0.94%, yet subject to an overall purchase volume limit of EUR

23,000,000.00 (excluding ancillary costs of purchase), was completed on

October 17, 2018.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

October 15, 2018, up to and including October 17, 2018, and the daily

volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average



shares bought back

stock market price



(number)

(EUR, excluding ancillary





costs of purchase, rounded





to four places according to





commercial practice)

October 15, 2018

7,209

46.3684

October 16, 2018

6,812

47.1660

October 17, 2018

8,074

47.5608







In total:

22,095

47.0500



























The total number of shares which have been bought back by CompuGroup

Medical SE in the period from July 16, 2018, up to and including October

17, 2018 within the framework of the share buyback program amounts to

469,226 no-par value shares. This corresponds to a portion of the current

nominal share capital of CompuGroup Medical SE of approximately 0.88%. The

average purchase price (volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR,

excluding ancillary costs of purchase, rounded to four places according to

commercial practice) amounted to EUR 49.0168 per share. In aggregate,

shares were bought back in an overall purchase volume of EUR 22,999,970.15

(excluding ancillary costs of purchase).



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and

para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is

available online under https://www.cgm.com/sbb.



The purchase of the shares of CompuGroup Medical SE was carried out by a

bank assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt

Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).



Koblenz, October 18, 2018



The Management Board



CompuGroup Medical SE



Investor Relations



Maria Trost 21



56070 Koblenz, Germany



T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200



F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200

