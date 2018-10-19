DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Takeover





Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Mayr-Melnhof Group acquires TANN Group





Mayr-Melnhof Packaging has come to an agreement with the owners of TANN Group on the 100% acquisition of the group headquartered in Traun, Austria.

TANN Group prints on and finishes externally sourced fine paper to produce tipping paper (cigarette filter paper) and is the global market leader in this area. Annual sales of approximately EUR 230 million are generated by 8 production sites in 7 countries and a worldwide workforce of around 1,100 employees, who are taken over.

Through this acquisition MM Packaging extends its present position in cigarette packaging by the technologically closely related production of tipping paper. The aim is to further strengthen the profitability of MM Packaging along with the expansion of the value chain. Moreover, the development of the sites shall create new potential.

Pending the approval of the antitrust authorities the closing is expected by year-end 2018 or the beginning of 2019. The equity purchase price will amount to approximately EUR 275 million.

A conference call on the TANN Group acquisition with the MM CEO Wilhelm Hörmanseder is scheduled for October 19, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. (CET). Details and presentation on our homepage http://www.mayr-melnhof.com.



For further information, please contact:



Stephan Sweerts-Sporck



Investor Relations



Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG



Brahmsplatz 6



A-1040 Vienna



Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 - 91180



Fax: (+43/1) 50136 - 91195



e-mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.com



Website: http://www.mayr-melnhof.com