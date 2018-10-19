DGAP-Adhoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Mayr-Melnhof Group acquires TANN Group
2018. október 18., csütörtök, 19:56
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Mayr-Melnhof Packaging has come to an agreement with the owners of TANN Group on the 100% acquisition of the group headquartered in Traun, Austria.
TANN Group prints on and finishes externally sourced fine paper to produce tipping paper (cigarette filter paper) and is the global market leader in this area. Annual sales of approximately EUR 230 million are generated by 8 production sites in 7 countries and a worldwide workforce of around 1,100 employees, who are taken over.
Through this acquisition MM Packaging extends its present position in cigarette packaging by the technologically closely related production of tipping paper. The aim is to further strengthen the profitability of MM Packaging along with the expansion of the value chain. Moreover, the development of the sites shall create new potential.
Pending the approval of the antitrust authorities the closing is expected by year-end 2018 or the beginning of 2019. The equity purchase price will amount to approximately EUR 275 million.
-------------------------------------------------
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@mm-karton.com
|Internet:
|www.mayr-melnhof.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
735331 18-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
