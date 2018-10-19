DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





BB Biotech enlarges its Board of Directors

BB Biotech AG will propose Dr. Thomas von Planta for election to its Board of Directors.





The Board of Directors of BB Biotech AG will propose Dr. Thomas von Planta for election to its Board of Directors as new member at the next ordinary meeting of shareholders on March 21, 2019. This would increase the number of directors on the board to four.

Dr. Thomas von Planta has been the business owner and manager of CorFinAd AG since 2006, a Zurich-based consultancy for M&A and capital market transactions. Prior to that he worked for Vontobel Group as Head Investment Banking a.i. and Head Corporate Finance and served on its Extended Executive Board. Before joining Vontobel Group, Thomas was at Goldman Sachs in the Capital Markets & Investment Banking Division. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bellevue Group AG and will not be standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2019. Thomas von Planta also sits on the Board of Directors of Bâloise Holding AG, Basel.

"I"m very pleased that Thomas von Planta is standing for election to the Board of Directors of BB Biotech," says Dr. Erich Hunziker, Chairman of BB Biotech. "Thomas von Planta will bring profound expertise from the financial sector to the Board of Directors. This strategic enlargement will clearly enhance the board"s current strengths."

The three existing directors, Dr. Erich Hunziker, Dr. Clive Meanwell and Prof. Dr. Dr. Klaus Strein, will stand for re-election at the coming Annual General Meeting.





Company profile



BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech"s investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

