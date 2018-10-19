DGAP-News: ZF North America Capital Inc.: ZF intends the early redemption of fixed-rate notes due 2019 (ISIN DE000A14J7F8)

Friedrichshafen, October 19th, 2018: ZF intends to redeem early ("Make-Whole Call") all of the outstanding EUR 1.15 billion fixed-rate notes issued by ZF North America Capital Inc. (the "Issuer") on April 27th, 2015 and regularly due on April 26th, 2019, bearing interest at a fixed rate of 2.25%, WKN: A14J7F, ISIN: DE000A14J7F8 (the "Notes").

 

The Issuer will give notice of redemption, which will also specify the optional redemption date, to the holders of the Notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes in the near future. Such notice of redemption will then be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu).

 

 

 

 
Press contact:

Thomas Wenzel, Director Global Corporate Communications

Phone: + 49 7541-2543, E-Mail: Thomas.wenzel@zf.com

 

 

 
Contact Investor Relations:

Charbel Chamoun, Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7541 77-969305img, E-Mail: charbel.chamoun@zf.com

 













Language: English
Company: ZF North America Capital Inc.

15811 Centennial Drive

MI 48168 Northville

United States
E-mail: investor.relations@zf.com
ISIN: DE000A14J7F8, DE000A14J7G6
WKN: A14J7F, A14J7G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange





 
