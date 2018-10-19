

Friedrichshafen, October 19th, 2018: ZF intends to redeem early ("Make-Whole Call") all of the outstanding EUR 1.15 billion fixed-rate notes issued by ZF North America Capital Inc. (the "Issuer") on April 27th, 2015 and regularly due on April 26th, 2019, bearing interest at a fixed rate of 2.25%, WKN: A14J7F, ISIN: DE000A14J7F8 (the "Notes").







The Issuer will give notice of redemption, which will also specify the optional redemption date, to the holders of the Notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes in the near future. Such notice of redemption will then be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu).

















Press contact:



Thomas Wenzel, Director Global Corporate Communications



Phone: + 49 7541-2543, E-Mail:













Contact Investor Relations:



Charbel Chamoun, Manager Investor Relations



Phone: +49 7541 77-969305



