Planegg/Munich, Germany, October 19, 2018



MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis





MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that its licensee Janssen Research & Development, LLC, has announced new long-term data from the open-label-period of the phase 3 VOYAGE 1 clinical trial demonstrating stably maintained rates of skin clearance with Tremfya(R) treatment at week 52 (1 year) and week 156 (3 years) among adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

According to a press release issued by Janssen today, the findings, presented at the 37th Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada/USA, showed that nearly 83 percent of patients receiving Tremfya(R) in the VOYAGE 1 study maintained at least a 90 percent improvement in the Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI 90) response, or near complete skin clearance, and an Investigator"s Global Assessment (IGA) score of cleared (0) or minimal disease (1) at week 156. According to Janssen, 96.4 percent of patients treated with Tremfya(R) achieved a PASI 75 score at week 156. Furthermore, 53.1 percent of patients achieved an IGA score of 0 and 50.8 percent of patients achieved a PASI 100 response. This measure represents skin completely cleared of psoriasis plaques (except for residual discoloration).

Tremfya(R) is a fully human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen, and was generated utilizing MorphoSys"s proprietary HuCAL technology.

Dr. Markus Enzelberger, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG, said: "We are very pleased that our licensee Janssen has reported that patients receiving Tremfya(R) in the phase 3 VOYAGE 1 clinical study have continued to show stably maintained responses in terms of skin clearance after 3 years of treatment. We believe for a chronic, immune-mediated disease like psoriasis long-term treatment data are of high importance. We hope that Tremfya(R) will provide a durable treatment option for adult patients living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis."

According to Janssen, of the 494 patients in the treatment groups receiving Tremfya(R) in the study, the percentage of patients reporting adverse events (AEs), serious AEs, infections, and serious infections through week 156 were 86.2 percent, 13.4 percent, 67.8 percent and 2.2 percent respectively, consistent with data from earlier read-outs from the study. No cases of active tuberculosis, opportunistic infections or serious hypersensitivity reactions were reported among Tremfya(R)-treated subjects.

Tremfya(R) has been approved in the U.S., Canada, the European Union, and several other countries for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and in Japan for the treatment of both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Moreover, Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) is currently being investigated in clinical studies including two phase 3 trials in psoriatic arthritis, a phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy of Tremfya(R) compared with secukinumab in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and a phase 2/3 clinical study program in Crohn"s disease. MorphoSys receives royalties on sales of Tremfya.





Further information can be found in the press release issued by Janssen on October 19, 2018.



