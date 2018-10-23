DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback





1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft decides to conduct share repurchase programme





22-Oct-2018 / 16:59 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement of Inside Information Pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1&1 Drillisch AG decides to conduct share repurchase programme





Maintal, 22 October 2018

The 1&1 Drillisch AG Management Board has decided today to carry out a share repurchase programme. Within the scope of the share repurchase programme, up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company"s stock (corresponding to approx. 1.13% of the share capital) will be repurchased. This corresponds to a transaction volume of about EUR80 million.

The programme will be conducted in the form of the repurchase of shares on the stock exchange. This programme is the exercise by 1&1 Drillisch AG of the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 January 2018. Pursuant to this authorisation, the Company is authorised to repurchase shares on the stock exchange in an amount totalling no more than 10% of the share capital at the time of the adoption of the resolution or - if this value is lower - at the time of the exercise of the authorisation; this authorisation expires on 11 January 2023. This authorisation has not previously been exercised, and the Company does not at this time hold any shares of its own stock.

The repurchased shares may be used for any and all purposes admissible in conformity with the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 January 2018. The shares may also be redeemed.

The share repurchases are oriented to the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. Additional details will be announced before the commencement of the share repurchase programme. 1&1 Drillisch AG reserves the right to suspend the share repurchase programme at any time.

1&1 Drillisch AG



The Management Board