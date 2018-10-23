The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) has informed us on 17 October 2018 that a substantial holding notification related to our institution has been received by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction:

11 October 2018

Person obliged to notify:

Investec Asset Management Limited

Issuing institution:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce

63570173

Place of residence:

Amsterdam



Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

123,813,933.00

123,813,933.00

Real

Real

Indirect

In cash



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2.87%

0.00%

0.00%

2.87%

0.00%

Voting rights

2.87%

0.00%

0.00%

2.87%

0.00%



Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=63995