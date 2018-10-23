DGAP-PVR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) has informed us on 17 October 2018 that a substantial holding notification related to our institution has been received by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:













Date of transaction: 11 October 2018
Person obliged to notify: Investec Asset Management Limited
Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173
Place of residence: Amsterdam

 

Distribution in numbers

















Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 123,813,933.00 123,813,933.00 Real Real Indirect In cash

 

Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2.87% 0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 0.00%
Voting rights 2.87% 0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 0.00%

 

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:



https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=63995















Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Herengracht 466

1017 CA Amsterdam

Netherlands
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com





 
