DGAP-PVR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. október 22., hétfő, 17:35
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) has informed us on 17 October 2018 that a substantial holding notification related to our institution has been received by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=63995
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|Herengracht 466
|1017 CA Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
736321 22.10.2018
