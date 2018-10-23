DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): 9-month figures





Corporate News

Medios AG confirms its forecast for the full year after record figures in the third quarter of 2018 - Core shareholder considering to increase free-float still in 2018

Group sales in the first nine months 2018 increased by 25.2% to EUR 234.5 million, adjusted EBT* increased by 29.0% to EUR 8.0 million



Core shareholder mediosmanagement GmbH intends to offer shares to institutional investors, representing in total up to approximately 16% of the current share capital



Berlin, 23 October 2018 - Medios AG ("Medios" or "Company", ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, WKN: A1MMCC ticker: ILM1), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, confirms its forecast for the full year after a record in sales and earnings in the third quarter of 2018. In the period from July to September, Medios generated group sales of EUR 87.8 million and group earnings before taxes (EBT)*, adjusted for non-recurring expenses, of EUR 3.3 million on the basis of IFRS. In the first nine months of 2018, Medios set new record figures as well. In the period from January to September, group sales increased by 25.2% to EUR 234.5 million compared to the same period in the previous year (previous year EUR 187.3 million), whereas adjusted EBT* increased by 29.0% to EUR 8.0 million (previous year EUR 6.2 million).

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: "The most recent record figures confirm our plan to continue our growth strategy consistently in order to benefit significantly from the sustained high demand for individualised medicine also in the future. In the first nine months of the 2018 financial year, we successfully launched the operations of our new subsidiary Medios Individual, expanded our network of partner pharmacies steadily and developed our manufacturing division. For the full year 2018, we continue to expect a sustained increase in sales and earnings."

Currently, Medios AG has more than 140 partner pharmacies. In the medium term, the Management Board plans to increase this number to 300. In the long term, it sees a potential of around 1,000 partner pharmacies. In addition, the Management Board continues to expect the number of personalised medications to increase significantly already in this financial year.

The Management Board is confirming the forecast for the full year. Accordingly, group sales are to increase to EUR 320 million, which represents growth of 26% compared to the previous year. The EBT - before non-recurring, non-cash expenses of EUR 2.3 million for stock options - is set to increase to EUR 11 million, equivalent to an increase of 38% compared to the previous year.

Core shareholder considering to increase free-float still in 2018



In order to increase Medios AG"s free float, its presence in the capital market, and the liquidity of its shares, the core shareholder of Medios AG, namely mediosmanagement GmbH, intends to offer a portion of its existing no-par-value bearer shares to institutional investors, representing in total up to approximately 16% of the current share capital.

In this context, via mediosmanagement GmbH, (1) Mr. Manfred Schneider (Founder & CEO) is expected to sell up to approximately 13.8% of the current share capital and (2) employees, incl. further members of the Management Board, are expected to sell a portion of existing shares available under the employee participation program representing up to approximately 2.2% of the current share capital. The latter only represents a fraction of the total shares currently available under the employee participation program of around 1m shares (or approximately 7% of current share capital).

Following the transaction, mediosmanagement AG and Manfred Schneider will be subject to a 6 months lock-up and are expected to hold jointly at least 37.1% in Medios AG which underpins, in particular, Mr. Schneider"s remaining significant stake in Medios AG as well as his long-term commitment to the Company he founded.

The overall aim of the offering is to increase the free-float from currently approximately 43.2% to around 59.2% based on the current share capital. As announced by Medios AG on March 12, 2018, Medios AG"s share capital is going to increase by 900,000 shares to 14,564,019 shares ("New Share Capital") due to the capital increase in kind, which was solely subscribed by Mr. Schneider. Assuming that the share capital will still increase prior to the offering, the offer would represent in total up to 15% of the New Share Capital and free-float would consequently increase from approximately 40.5% to around 55.5%.

A potential placement is targeted to take place still in 2018, preferably in November, subject to market conditions. The core shareholder is being advised by Berenberg.

The Medios AG management might envisage an uplisting from General Standard to Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange earliest in 2019.

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: "As the founder of Medios who has built up the Company in the past 25 years, I am strongly rooted and committed to Medios and will therefore remain a significant shareholder. In this context, Matthias Gärtner and I have recently agreed with the Supervisory Board to extend our Management Board contracts as CEO and CFO respectively."

Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: "Manfred Schneider has been committed to Medios right from the start and is therefore a pioneer in the Specialty Pharma market. I am personally looking forward to continue with him on our successful growth path in order to become the leading Specialty Pharma provider in Germany."

* adjusted for non-recurring start-up expenses of EUR 0.64 million for the laboratories acquired in September 2017 and non-recurring, non-cash expenses of EUR 1.73 million for stock options



About Medios AG



Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As wholesaler for Specialty Pharma drugs and GMP-certified manufacturer of patient-specific medications, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Specialty Pharma drugs are, in particular, individualised infusions for patients with rare or chronic diseases like cancer, HIV and hepatitis. It is Medios" aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Hamburg-Hannover Stock Exchange.

