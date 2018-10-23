DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





23.10.2018







First Sensor on track with revenue and earnings

First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific solutions in the growth market of sensor technology, generated sales of EUR 40.8 million in the third quarter of 2018, according to preliminary provisional figures. This equates to growth of 3.8% compared to the same period of the previous year (Q3 2017: EUR 39.3 million). Consolidated sales amounted to EUR 115.1 million after nine months, up 6.4% on the previous year"s figure of EUR 108.2 million.

Preliminary figures indicate that in the third quarter of 2018, EBIT reached EUR 4.6 million compared to EUR 3.0 million in the second quarter and EUR 4.1 million in the previous year. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 11.3% (Q3 2017: 10.4%). After nine months, the EBIT margin comes to 7.5% (9M 2017: 6.9%).

The Executive Board still expects sales between EUR 150 million and EUR 160 million and an EBIT margin between 7% and 9% as of the end of the year.

First Sensor will publish its full results on the third quarter of 2018 and the first nine months of 2018 in the interim report for Q3 2018. This will be available at www.first-sensor.com from November 12, 2018. Also on November 12, 2018, at 2.00 p.m. (CET), First Sensor will hold a teleconference in English for analysts and investors. The teleconference will subsequently be available on the website.

About First Sensor AG



In the growth market of sensor systems, First Sensor develops and produces standard products and customer-specific solutions for the ever-increasing number of applications in the industrial, medical, and mobility target markets. Based on tried-and-tested technology platforms, we develop products from single chips to complex sensor systems. Trends such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and the miniaturization of medical technology will drive growth extremely rapidly in the future. First Sensor was founded in Berlin in 1991 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

Disclaimer



Statements in this report relating to future developments are based on a prudent estimate of future events. Actual events of the company may deviate significantly from planned events, as they depend on a large number of market and economic factors, some of which are outside of the company"s control.



