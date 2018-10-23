DGAP-News: First Sensor on track with revenue and earnings
2018. október 23., kedd, 15:16
DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
First Sensor on track with revenue and earnings
First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific solutions in the growth market of sensor technology, generated sales of EUR 40.8 million in the third quarter of 2018, according to preliminary provisional figures. This equates to growth of 3.8% compared to the same period of the previous year (Q3 2017: EUR 39.3 million). Consolidated sales amounted to EUR 115.1 million after nine months, up 6.4% on the previous year"s figure of EUR 108.2 million.
Preliminary figures indicate that in the third quarter of 2018, EBIT reached EUR 4.6 million compared to EUR 3.0 million in the second quarter and EUR 4.1 million in the previous year. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 11.3% (Q3 2017: 10.4%). After nine months, the EBIT margin comes to 7.5% (9M 2017: 6.9%).
The Executive Board still expects sales between EUR 150 million and EUR 160 million and an EBIT margin between 7% and 9% as of the end of the year.
First Sensor will publish its full results on the third quarter of 2018 and the first nine months of 2018 in the interim report for Q3 2018. This will be available at www.first-sensor.com from November 12, 2018. Also on November 12, 2018, at 2.00 p.m. (CET), First Sensor will hold a teleconference in English for analysts and investors. The teleconference will subsequently be available on the website.
About First Sensor AG
