Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Reimnitz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AKASOL AG


b) LEI

529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
42.83 EUR 5096.77 EUR
42.825 EUR 1670.18 EUR
42.74 EUR 1795.08 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
42.81015 EUR 8562.03 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-22; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG

Landwehrstrasse 55

64293 Darmstadt

Germany
Internet: www.akasol.com





 
