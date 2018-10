DGAP-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG will not carry out planned capital increase and placement of shares for the time being





23-Oct-2018 / 19:26 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 23 October 2018





TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG will not carry out planned capital increase and placement of shares for the time being





TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009), a holding company focusing on the commercial real estate market, today decided not to carry out the announced placement of a total of 12,275,000 shares by issuing up to 8,800,000 new shares from a capital increase and 3,475,000 existing shares from the holdings of existing shareholders for the time being. The background to this decision is the current difficult capital market environment.

The Management Board of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG confirms the recently increased growth targets for 2018.





Notifying person





Theo Reichert



CEO



Tel: +49 89 381611-0



E-Mail:presse@ttl-ag.de



Disclaimer





The information contained herein is not for release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. This document (and the information contained herein) does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale, or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

This document constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities.