Epigenomics AG successfully completes capital increase; gross proceeds of EUR 22.3 million

Berlin, October 23, 2018 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX; OTCQX: EPGNY) ("Company") has fully placed the new shares from the capital increase resolved on October 7, 2018 of up to EUR 12,007,180 (corresponds to 50% of the existing share capital). Accordingly, the Company"s share capital will be increased from currently EUR 24,014,360 to EUR 36,021,540 by 12,007,180 new registered shares of the Company against contribution in cash and partly in kind.

The private placement with selected qualified investors was significantly oversubscribed. All shares of the private placement were allocated to multiple new institutional investors in the U.S.A, including healthcare funds.

Gross proceeds of the capital increase amount to EUR 22.33 million, thereof EUR 21.25 million in cash. Furthermore, the financial liabilities from the redemption of a convertible bond subscribed by Cathay Fortune International Company Limited are reduced by EUR 1.08 million from EUR 7.1 million to EUR 6.02 million.

The capital increase needs to be registered in the commercial register, which the Executive Board will apply for shortly. The inclusion of the new shares under the Company"s existing listing (ISIN DE000A11QW50) is currently expected at or around October 29, 2018.

