Bremen/Koblenz - OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, today signed a contract with the German Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Utilization of the Armed Forces for the development and manufacture of the French SARah Partner Ground Segment (F-SPGS) in Koblenz. The Management Board members Dr Ingo Engeln and Kurt Melching have signed on behalf of OHB System AG.

The F-SPGS is a ground segment which will be connected to the German SARah radar satellite system. SARah will replace the German SAR-Lupe radar satellite system, also developed and operated by OHB. The F-SPGS provides France with access to radar images from the SARah system currently being implemented for Germany.



For the operation of the F-SPGS system, OHB may also be awarded two 5-year options that have already been negotiated. In return, Germany will have the option of placing image orders with the French CSO optical system via its own ground segment.






