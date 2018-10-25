DGAP-News: AIXTRON and IRUJA Co. Ltd. sign Joint Venture Agreement / APEVA to become a complete OLED deposition system provider
2018. október 24., szerda, 22:00
DGAP-News: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Investment
AIXTRON and IRUJA Co. Ltd. sign Joint Venture Agreement
APEVA to become a complete OLED deposition system provider
Herzogenrath/Germany, October 24, 2018 - AIXTRON SE today announced a Joint Venture agreement by AIXTRON SE, Germany and IRUJA Co. Ltd., South Korea to invest in APEVA, AIXTRON"s subsidiary for OLED deposition technologies. Closing of the Joint Venture Agreement is expected during 2018.
IRUJA will contribute their well-established Automation & Handling Technology for the display market into the Joint Venture in steps, also making cash contributions. In exchange for these contributions, IRUJA will obtain an equity stake in APEVA of up to 20% over the next few years. Furthermore, IRUJA will act as a manufacturing partner in Korea for APEVA to give access to a high quality local supply chain and manufacturing resources. AIXTRON has contributed its innovative OVPD technologies into APEVA, which enables the highly efficient deposition of organic materials in a very well controlled manner.
Based on the contributions from both companies, APEVA will become a complete deposition system provider for the organic material layers within the OLED stack. Its product offering will span the complete set of key modules from innovative organic evaporation sources, deposition process technology as well as substrate handling systems and the required vacuum technology. APEVA will operate out of locations in Herzogenrath, Germany (for deposition technology) and out of Asan-si, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea (for Automation & Handling technology as well as local customer support) in close proximity to major OLED customers.
IRUJA"s Automation & Handling technology that is being contributed to the Joint Venture is well proven in the display industry and well known for its outstanding reliability, capable of handling more than 15,000 substrates annually per display manufacturing line with the highest uptime and minimum substrate loss through breakage.
A major Asian OLED display maker is currently evaluating OVPD (Organic Vapor Phase Deposition) based technology together with APEVA: A Gen1-size prototype has been operating at the customer"s facility for well over a year. A larger-scale Gen2-size prototype is currently being installed in the customer facility. In the event of the successful qualification of the equipment, a customer order for a first production size OVPD deposition chamber is expected to be received in 2019.
Based on the patented STExS (Short Thermal Exposure Source) and OVPD deposition technologies, APEVA offers distinct advantages over the incumbent VTE technology: it maintains the delicate organic materials" integrity by flash evaporation only at the point of use, leading to longer lifetimes of OLED panel displays. Furthermore, it allows for a significantly reduced footprint in addition to a much reduced cost of ownership through the ability to co-deposit organic materials and as well as through a significantly increased efficiency in material usage.
A Slide Deck is available on the AIXTRON homepage at https://www.aixtron.com/de/investoren/news
Guido Pickert
About AIXTRON
For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.
About IRUJA
This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.
Our registered trademarks: AIXACT(R), AIXTRON(R), APEVA(R), Atomic Level SolutionS(R), Close Coupled Showerhead(R), CRIUS(R), EXP(R), EPISON(R), Gas Foil Rotation(R), Optacap(TM), OVPD(R), Planetary Reactor(R), PVPD(R), STExS(R), TriJet(R)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AIXTRON SE
|Dornkaulstraße 2
|52134 Herzogenrath
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (2407) 9030-0
|Fax:
|+49 (2407) 9030-445
|E-mail:
|invest@aixtron.com
|Internet:
|www.aixtron.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMPJ6
|WKN:
|A0WMPJ
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq OTC
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
737409 24.10.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]