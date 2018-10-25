DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Adjustment Forecast

Basler AG specifies sales expectation and increases profit forecast for 2018

Ahrensburg, October 25, 2018 - BASLER AG, the leading global manufacturer of industrial cameras is specifying today its sales and profit forecast for 2018.

Management is adjusting the 2018 sales corridor of Euro 145 - 160 million. Henceforth, for financial year 2018, the group expects sales to be within a corridor of Euro 145 - 155 million.

Furthermore, after strong results in the first three quarters of 2018, the EBT margin is expected to be between 15 and 17 %, whereas the original planning included an EBT margin of 13 to 15 %.

Now that the current financial year becomes increasingly clear, management"s estimation given at the beginning of the year according to which financial year 2018 will be a high level transition year is confirmed. As expected, the previous year"s strong demand for investment goods for the electronics industry that was due to an extraordinary investment cycle of manufacturers of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has not reoccurred. Compared to the previous year, the manufacturers of mobile devices and their supplier industry invested considerably less in new product generations. This business was nearly compensated by good sales in the automation industry as well as in the logistic and medical sector confirming the market diversification efforts made in past years. Furthermore, mentioned above forecast consolidates the Silicon Software GmbH acquired in July.

The company will publish its 9-months report for financial year 2018 on November 5, 2018.

