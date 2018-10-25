DGAP-Ad-hoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Asoka Wöhrmann appointed new CEO of DWS as Nicolas Moreau resigns





25-Oct-2018 / 13:14 CET/CEST





Asoka Wöhrmann is assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer of DWS with immediate effect. The shareholders" meeting of the General Partner DWS Management GmbH appointed Wöhrmann today as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Nicolas Moreau, who today resigned as CEO of DWS Group with immediate effect. Wöhrmann"s appointment as CEO means that he will no longer serve on the Supervisory Board of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA.





