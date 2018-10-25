DGAP-Adhoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Asoka Wöhrmann appointed new CEO of DWS as Nicolas Moreau resigns
2018. október 25., csütörtök, 13:14
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Asoka Wöhrmann is assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer of DWS with immediate effect. The shareholders" meeting of the General Partner DWS Management GmbH appointed Wöhrmann today as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Nicolas Moreau, who today resigned as CEO of DWS Group with immediate effect. Wöhrmann"s appointment as CEO means that he will no longer serve on the Supervisory Board of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA.
Contact:
Adib Sisani
Global Head of Media Relations
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Mainzer Landstr. 11-17
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
+49 69 910 61960
adib.sisani@dws.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Mainzer Landstaße 11-17
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 910 14700
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 69 910 32223
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@dws.com
|Internet:
|www.dws.com
|ISIN:
|DE000DWS1007
|WKN:
|DWS100
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
737613 25-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
