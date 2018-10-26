DGAP-Adhoc: MAN SE: Power Engineering Business of MAN SE to be sold to a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG
2018. október 25., csütörtök, 18:27
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAN SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Restructure of Company
In the context of achieving capital market readiness of TRATON AG, Volkswagen AG and TRATON AG with consent of their respective corporate bodies today have agreed on the sale of the 76% stake of MAN SE in listed Renk Aktiengesellschaft and the 100% stake of MAN SE in MAN Energy Solutions SE to a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. The purchase price will correspond to the expected IFRS equity book value of these participations as of 31 December 2018 in the amount of approx. EUR 1.85 bn. to approx. EUR 2.05 bn. In addition, the indirect 100% participation of MAN SE in MAN Energy Solutions USA, Inc., will be sold and transferred to a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG for a purchase price of approx. USD 99 m. The transferred entities form MAN group"s business area Power Engineering. The sale is intended to be completed by year-end 2018. As a result of this transaction, TRATON AG will become the lead company of a pure truck & bus group.
Munich, 25 October 2018
MAN SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAN SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98-334
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 360 98-572
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@man.eu
|Internet:
|www.corporate.man.eu
|ISIN:
|DE0005937007, DE0005937031
|WKN:
|593700, 593703
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
737951 25-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA erzielt Quartalsumsatz von EUR 126,2 Mio. in Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 126.2 million for Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT shows strong growth in sales and earnings in the third quarter; profitability significantly improved compared to the first half of the year
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT mit starkem Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im dritten Quartal; Profitabilität verbessert sich deutlich gegenüber erstem Halbjahr
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys-Lizenzpartner Janssen berichtet, dass neue 3-Jahres-Daten mit Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) stabile Raten der Hautklärung bei Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Schuppenflechte zeigen
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: MorphoSys"s Licensee Janssen has Reported That New Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) 3-Year Data Shows Stably Maintained Rates of Skin Clearance in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
[2018.10.19. 15:28]