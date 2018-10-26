DGAP-Adhoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Changes on the Managing Board
2018. október 25., csütörtök, 20:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Mr Maik Holger Krämer, who has served as Director of Finance and Controlling on the Managing Board of A.S. Création Tapeten AG since April 1, 2001 and additionally as Chairman of the Managing Board since April 1, 2016, has asked the Supervisory Board to release him from his duties as Managing Board Chairman. Mr Krämer made this request because of his personal opinion that, against the background of the latest market developments and the current situation of the company, A.S. Création needs both a strong Managing Board Chairman and a strong Director of Finance and Controlling to provide impulses for the further development of A.S. Création. He is of the opinion that a single person cannot fulfil these requirements.
In view of Mr Krämer"s request, the Supervisory Board reviewed the composition of and the allocation of responsibilities on the Managing Board and arrived at the conclusion that it would be in the company"s best interests to add an external candidate with non-industry experience to the Managing Board. At today"s meeting, the Supervisory Board therefore appointed Mr Daniel Barth (born 1966) as new Managing Board Chairman with effect from November 19, 2018. Mr Barth has long-standing international experience in the consumer goods industry. Most recently, Mr Barth served as Managing Director of Steiff Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and Margarete Steiff GmbH. The Supervisory Board is of the opinion that Mr Barth has the required qualifications to guide A.S. Création into a successful future.
As of November 19, 2018, the Managing Board of A.S. Création Tapeten AG will thus be composed as follows:
- Daniel Barth, Chairman
- Roland Werner Bantel, Sales and Marketing
- Maik Holger Krämer, Finance and Controlling
- Antonios Suskas, Production and Logistics
Gummersbach, October 25, 2018
A.S. Création Tapeten AG
The Managing Board
Contact:
Maik Krämer
Chairman of the Managing Board
Director of Finance and Controlling
Südstr. 47
D-51645 Gummersbach
Phone +49-2261-542 387
Fax +49-2261-542 304
E-Mail: m.kraemer@as-creation.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|A.S. Création Tapeten AG
|Südstraße 47
|51645 Gummersbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 22 61 54 2-0
|Fax:
|+49 22 61 54 2-3 04
|E-mail:
|investor@as-creation.de
|Internet:
|http://www.as-creation.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNNN5
|WKN:
|A1TNNN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
737933 25-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
