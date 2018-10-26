DGAP-News: WashTec AG: Positive revenue and earnings development in the third quarter
DGAP-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Press Release
Positive revenue and earnings development in the third quarter:
Augsburg, October 26, 2018 - Revenue of WashTec Group - the leading supplier of innovative solutions for the carwash business worldwide - increased in the third quarter of 2018 by EUR10.0m to EUR112.6m (prior year: EUR102.6m). On an exchange rate adjusted basis, revenue increased by 10.1% to EUR113.0m in the third quarter.
Revenue in the first nine months was at EUR312.7m on prior year level (EUR312.5m). Adjusted for exchange rate effects, revenue increased by 1.7% to EUR317.8m in this period. Decrease of revenue of the first quarter could be completely balanced in the third quarter.
The EBIT performance in the first nine months at EUR33.2m was still down on the prior year (EUR37.6m) due to the weaker first quarter. In the third quarter the EBIT improved by 17.3% to EUR14.9m (prior year: EUR12.7m).
The revenue and earnings in Europe increased significantly after nine months compared to prior year level. The revenue was at EUR259.1m (prior year: EUR246.1m), EBIT increased to EUR36.7m (prior year: EUR32.9m). This reflects an EBIT margin of 13.2%.
With revenue of EUR49.4m and earnings at EUR-2.9m North America after the first nine months was, as expected, still below the prior year"s level (prior year: revenue EUR61.9m, EBIT EUR4.8m).
Guidance for full-year adjusted
The company aims for full-year revenue growth of up to three percent with stable EBIT.
Order backlog as of September 30, 2018 was double-digit above the previous year. In particular, in the North America region order backlog has almost doubled in size. This increase is based on a balanced customer mix with a disproportionately high growth in direct business. However, the Company currently assumes that not all orders will still be realized in 2018, as there are delays on civil works. This also effects the EBIT.
The guidance given in the Annual Report 2017 for the remaining defined key figures Free Cash Flow and ROCE remains unchanged.
"We have a very good order backlog in all regions and further multiple measures in progress. We look optimistically into the year 2019", says Dr. Volker Zimmermann, CEO of WashTec AG.
General risk information
Any outlook is subject to uncertainties that could have a material effect on forecast revenue and earnings performance.
The Q3 financial report and further information about WashTec can be found on:www.washtec.de.
About WashTec:
WashTec Group with its registered office in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative car wash solutions worldwide. The company has more than 1,800 employees and is represented with subsidiaries in the major markets of Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Moreover, WashTec has an extensive network of independent marketing partners through which it is present in around 70 countries worldwide.
Key figures:
1) Basis: on average 13,382,324 shares
2) Trade receivables + inventories -trade payables - prepayments on orders
Contact:
WashTec AG
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
737985 26.10.2018
